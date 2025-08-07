Horsemen to Leave Ford Idaho Center

August 7, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Idaho Horsemen News Release







Dear Horsemen fans/season ticket holders,

First and foremost, Angelina and I, thank you!

Your unwavering support has meant everything to us-from our inaugural season in 2019, (2) AWFC Championships, (3) Championship appearances, to the battles we've fought together every year since. Many of you have been with us since day one, and we've built something truly special together. The Idaho Horsemen wouldn't be what it is today without your loyalty, passion, and belief in us.

It's with a heavy heart that I share some difficult news: After much thought and consideration, we have made the tough decision not to return to the Ford Idaho Center for the 2026 season.

This journey has been incredible, but it hasn't come without challenges. Year after year, we've worked tirelessly to keep this team alive despite increasing facility costs and wavering attendance. We've done everything we can to grow the sport here in Idaho, but without consistent media support and not obtaining the attendance numbers needed to sustain operations, it's become harder to keep the team moving forward in this market. It's become clear that continuing in Idaho may no longer be sustainable. We believe a fresh start in a new location could provide the opportunity and energy needed to keep the Horsemen legacy alive and thriving.

This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. I'm not someone who gives up easily whether it's a tough season or a tough game-but I truly believe this move may be what's best for the future of this team.

Thank you for everything, Idaho. You've helped build this team from the ground up, and we will forever be grateful for that. With 6 seasons, 2 Championships, 3 Championship appearances, and a move to a National league, off of a grassroots effort, we've built something awesome!

Our mission remains the same: to build champions, on and off the field-and we hope to continue doing that in a new community while always honoring where we started. Stay tuned for more information coming soon!

With sincere gratitude,

Chris & Angelina Reynolds







National Arena League Stories from August 7, 2025

Horsemen to Leave Ford Idaho Center - Idaho Horsemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.