Hometown Kids Lift Spitters to Victory

September 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In the regular season finale, the Traverse City Pit Spitters turned to a couple of the hometown boys to help rally them past the Great Lakes Resorters 12-9 Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

All-but-one Pit Spitter notched a hit tonight as Traverse City natives Cooper Marshall, Sam Schmitt, and Keaton Peck all combined for six RBIs in the victory. For the Resorters, three different batters had multi-hit performances as first baseman, Noah Marcoux, smoked our only grand slam on the summer in the losing effort. Both teams have combined for 44 runs over the last two ballgames.

Traverse City poured it on early and often, plating five runs through the first two frames - featuring a two-RBI single from Cooper Marshall - to take the 5-0 lead. After blowing a bases-loaded opportunity in the second, Great Lakes responded with three tallies of their own in the third as Crew Cohoes and Anthony Pohl plated a pair of runners as Noah Marcoux scored on a wild pitch - slimming the Spitters lead to 5-3. The Pit Spitters struck for their second four-run frame in the contest in the fourth before the Resorters notched a pair in the fifth - highlighted by an RBI-double off the bat of Chase Bessard - cutting the Pit Spitters advantage to 9-5. With the bases loaded and none out in the sixth inning, Noah Marcoux took Sam Schmitt deep for the second time this summer - blasting a grand slam over the right field wall to tie us at 9-9. Traverse City wasted no time getting those runs back, however, as Schmitt redeemed himself with a two-RBI single in the sixth before crossing the plate on a double from Tommy Troy to forge the Pit Spitters back out in front 12-9. Third baseman-turned-closer, Keaton Peck, came on in the top of the seventh to induce a double-play - ending the Resorters hopes at a comeback and securing the 12-9 victory.

Pit Spitters relief arm and Traverse City Central graduate, Sam Schmitt (1-0), allowed six runs on four hits and three strikeouts in his first victory on the campaign. Traverse City Saint Francis alumnus, Keaton Peck, earned his first save tossing one shutout inning in the win. Resorters bullpen arm, Noah Megyesi (0-2), lasted 2.2 frames while allowing six runs to cross in his second loss. The Pit Spitters improve to 33-8 while the Resorters fall to 8-33.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Thursday night in a one-game playoff matchup to decide who moves on to the championship, starting at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.