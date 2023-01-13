Homer the Dragon Will Deliver Valentine's Day Gifts Again this Year

January 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Homer the Dragon, the lovable mascot of the Charlotte Knights, will once again give fans a chance to surprise their special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day delivery this year.

For $70, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

- Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

- Choice of a Charlotte Knights '47 Brand Hat or Charlotte Knights stuffed animal

- One large heart-shaped candy box

- Autographed Homer Valentine's Day card (personalized)

For $125, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

- Two Field Box ticket vouchers for a 2023 Charlotte Knights game (good for any Monday-Thursday game, excluding Opening Knight and July 4th).

- Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

- Choice of a Charlotte Knights '47 Brand Hat or Knights stuffed animal

- One large heart-shaped candy box

- Autographed Homer Valentine's Day card (personalized)

Homer will be available for in-person deliveries on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14 (Valentine's Day). To select one of the two dates available for delivery, as well as your desired Valentine's Day gifts, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com, www.homerthedragon.com or email homer@charlotteknights.com for more information. The deadline to place an order is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10. All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 13, 2023

Homer the Dragon Will Deliver Valentine's Day Gifts Again this Year - Charlotte Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.