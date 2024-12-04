Homer Hauls in 1st SOW After 6-Point Weekend

December 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Minnesota Wilderness forward Zach Homer has become the third player on the 2024-25 Wilderness roster to be named a NAHL Bauer Midwest Division 1st Star of the Week. The league posted the following announcement naming Homer the winner Monday after for his efforts in the three games played last week: one at home vs. the Wisconsin Windigo on Nov. 27, and two on the road at the Springfield Jr. Blues Nov. 29-30.

Midwest Division Star of the Week: Zach Homer, Forward, Minnesota Wilderness

The 6'2 righty from Birmingham, MI, had a season-high weekend. Zach Homer started this week with a big win over the top of the Midwest, the Wisconsin Windigo. He struck first in the matchup with a goal at the 17:48 mark. Then in the second period, the Wilderness found the back of the net three more times with Homer tallying a goal and an assist. Finally in the third period with less than three minutes on the clock, Homer assisted on the final goal of the game.

In the 5-2 victory over the Windigo, he notched a season-high four-point game. He ended the weekend with four goals, two assists, six points, a +3 rating, and produced a three-game goal streak.

Homer ranks second on his squad with 11 goals, and first overall with three game-winning goals on the season.

"Zach has really started to find his groove as of late scoring six goals in his last six games. He has a knack for having soft hands around the net while being hard to play against in that area, said the Wilderness head coach, Zach Stepan. "He is scoring goals because of his will to get to the hard areas consistently and I am glad he is getting rewarded for it!"

The Wilderness went 2-1 over the three games last week. After the Wednesday win over Wisconsin, Minnesota split the weekend series at Springfield, falling 4-3 Friday, and winning in a shootout Saturday, 2-1.

Homer joins Payton Struck and Ferry Netusil as other Wilderness forwards to win a Midwest Division 1st Star of the Week award this season.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

Homer Hauls in 1st SOW After 6-Point Weekend - Minnesota Wilderness

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.