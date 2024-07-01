HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Cavalry FC: July 1, 2024
July 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
The Halifax Wanderers extended their unbeaten run to five matches with their first home victory of the season Monday afternoon, beating Cavalry FC 1-0 in a Canada Day clash on the east coast -- : OneSoccer
