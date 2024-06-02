HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: June 2, 2024
June 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Halifax Wanderers FC seemed destined to pick up their first win of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, but two late goals from Atlético Ottawa saw them fight back for a remarkable 2-2 draw to extend their unbeaten streak to a league-record eight matches to start the season ð | #CanPL
