HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC: August 3, 2024

August 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ali Musse is back

The 2023 Players Player of the Year made his return from injury off the bench on Saturday in the nation's capital and scored a brace to hand Cavalry a 2-1 victory over Atlético Ottawa in the nation's capital.

Sam Salter looked to have given the hosts a point with an 87th-minute equalizer, but Musse provided the match-winner for the visitors in stunning fashion just two minutes later Ã°Å¸ââ¬ : OneSoccer

