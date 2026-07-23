HarbourCats Win Island Cup with Thorough 16-6 Victory

Published on July 23, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Nanaimo, B.C. - The HarbourCats showed up in a big way with a chance to lock down a series win on Wednesday night, thrashing the Nanaimo NightOwls 16-6.

With the victory on Tuesday, the HarbourCats were looking to hit the ground running in game two, and boy, did they ever. After Bryan Bradshaw (UCSD) kicked off the game with a single to centre field, the Cats simply kept the line moving around and around the bases, scoring seven runs by the time the inning came to an end.

A hit by pitch and a walk followed the Bradshaw single, loading the bases with nobody out for Rohne Klein (San Jose State), who legged out an infield hit to score Bradshaw from third. A sacrifice fly by Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) brought home Jacob Silva (UTSA), and Logan Shepherd (Mercer) scored from third soon after on a pitch in the dirt that got by the catcher. Michael Rodda (Palomar) got the next kick at the can and laced another single through the infield to bring in Klein. The NightOwls starter wasn't doing himself any favours either, as a pickoff attempt that sailed over the head of the third baseman let another HarbourCat cross the plate, and a grounder back to the mound that was bafflingly thrown to third brought home run number seven. Nanaimo finally buckled down and secured the last two outs, but not before Victoria took a commanding lead with eight and a half innings still yet to come.

Though not quite at the intensity of the first inning, Victoria continued to put up runs throughout the middle innings. Riley Kwak (Bossier Parish) had an RBI single in the third to drive in the eighth run of the game, and Logan Shepherd blasted a three-run bomb in the fifth, his fourth of the summer to make it an 11-0 lead.

Shepherd's fifth-inning homer strengthened the lead. (Photo by JPM Photography)

While the offence was doing their thing, Cats pitcher Spencer Kratt (San Jose State) put together a solid outing of his own. Kratt allowed no runs on two hits across his four innings, striking out five NightOwls before giving way to Tate Collins (Arkansas State) in the fifth. The NightOwls rallied to score their first two runs of the ballgame off of Collins in the sixth inning, although with a nine-run deficit staring them down, they had just reached the base camp of a long climb.

Victoria continued to add on after Nanaimo's resurgence, pushing the score to 13-2 on an error and a groundout before the NightOwls responded by knocking in another run on back-to-back doubles.

A fielder's choice, an error, and a sacrifice fly led to three more runs in the top of the eighth to increase the HarbourCats' buffer in the late stages, just in case of emergency. Hunter Daniels (Phoenix) appeared to pitch the bottom of the ninth, giving up three runs but ultimately closing out a 16-6 thrashing to win the 2026 Island Cup.

With the series win secured, the Cats will go for the sweep on Thursday night before returning to Victoria.

There are only seven home games remaining in the 2026 regular season including our final weekend homestand of the year against Kamloops this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then a mid-week set against the Port Angeles Lefties next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Then on August 3rd, we end the season with a bang! Our final fireworks show and Fan Appreciation Night! Don't miss your chance to catch a game in 2026! Get your tickets now at http://Harbourcats.com/tickets.







West Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

HarbourCats Win Island Cup with Thorough 16-6 Victory - Victoria HabourCats

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