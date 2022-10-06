Hall of Famer Andre Dawson Headlining Flying Squirrels' Hot Stove

RICHMOND, Va. - Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson will headline the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 2022 Charity Hot Stove presented by Performance Foodservice on Thursday, November 10 at the Altria Theater, the team announced on Thursday.

The annual Hot Stove raises funds for the initiatives of Flying Squirrels Charities, which focuses on education, athletics, inclusion and social determinants. Tickets and sponsorship packages are available now here.

"We are thrilled to be back in person for our Hot Stove fundraiser, benefitting the great community work of Flying Squirrels Charities," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We very much look forward to an entertaining program at the beautiful Altria Theater featuring our first Baseball Hall of Fame guest, Andre Dawson."

For the first time, the Flying Squirrels' Hot Stove will be held at the historic Altria Theater. The main program will take place on the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Doors will open for attendees with stage tickets at 6:30 p.m. Stage tickets are on sale now for $25.

Attendees with ballroom and VIP tickets will be able to enter beginning at 5 p.m. for hors d'oeuvres, drinks, live music with DJ Ron, an autograph session, silent auction items, a 360° photobooth and more. Ballroom tickets are on sale now for $100.

The program will feature special conversations with Dawson, Virginia native and Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley, Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey and Flying Squirrels outfielder Jacob Heyward. More guests, including the winner of the Paul Keyes RBI Award, will be announced at a later date.

Dawson played 21 major league seasons for the Montreal Expos, Chicago Cubs, Florida Marlins and Boston Red Sox from 1976-1996. During his career, he was named an All-Star eight times, won eight Gold Glove Awards, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1977 and was named the National League MVP in 1987. He was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tickets and more information are available online here, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels' offices.

