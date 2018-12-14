Hall of Fame Inductee Spotlight - Andrew Kittredge

NEWPORT, RI - The second Hall of Fame Inductee Spotlight leading up to the Induction Ceremony at Gurney's Newport Resort on February 2, 2019 features Andrew Kittredge. Andrew Kittredge pitched for the Newport Gulls during the summer of 2009 following his freshman campaign at Washington University. Prior to becoming a Huskie, Washington's No. 1 Overall Prospect out of Ferris High School (Spokane, WA) was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 45th Round of the 2008 MLB First- Year Player Draft. Kittredge joined the Mariners minor league system after completing his sophomore year in 2010. In his final collegiate season, he led all Washington Huskies in wins with seven and Kittredge's 97 strikeouts were eighth-most in the Pac-10.

Kittredge was an integral part of the 2009 New England Collegiate Baseball League Champion Newport Gulls. He appeared in eight regular season games, starting four and winning three before making two starts during the Gulls playoff run including a victory in Game 1 of the NECBL Championship Series. Kittredge's Championship Series performance was one for the ages as he struck out 12 Vermont Mountaineers over seven innings of work.

The 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher is the only 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee to have played just one season for the Gulls, but what a remarkable season it was. Kittredge took home 2009 All- NECBL Second Team Honors, was named to the NECBL All- Star Game and Top 10 Prospect List, and was recognized as the NECBL Week 8 Pitcher of the Week. He walked just eight batters and struck out 61 in 50.2 innings of work, finishing with a 3.02 earned run average.

After beginning his professional career the Seattle Mariners, Kittredge was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in November 2016. He quickly climbed the organization's ranks and made his Major League Debut on July 18, 2017 against the Oakland Athletics. Kittredge flip-flopped between Triple- A Durham, where he was an International League All- Star, and the Rays for the remainder of the 2017 season. 2018 saw Kittredge appear in 33 games for the Rays spanning a total of 38.1 innings and striking out 30 batters.

Newport Gulls Manager Mike Coombs recently stated "It is no surprise Andrew is in the Majors. I would give him the ball, sit back, and just watch. He had big league stuff back then and was a hard-nosed competitor."

The Newport Gulls look forward to hosting Andrew just weeks before he joins the Rays in Port Charlotte, FL for Spring Training. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is sure to be a special night honoring Kittredge and the rest of the inductees. Tickets are available via newportgulls.itemorder.com or by contacting the Newport Gulls Front Office at 401-845-6832 or operations@newportgulls.com .

