Hair Pull Chaos, Double GK Fouls & Handball Debates!: MASL Under Review

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)







On this episode of Under Review, we break down some of the most controversial refereeing decisions from around the league. A complex sequence begins with an apparent hair pull that sets off a chain reaction-was it misconduct, and how should it have been handled? We also examine a rare moment where both goalkeepers commit fouls on the same play, resulting in trips to the penalty box. Plus, two crucial handball decisions are put under the microscope, along with a high-stakes question: did the goalkeeper commit a foul worthy of a penalty kick? Ryan and Phil analyze the laws, referee mechanics, and proper disciplinary outcomes in this in-depth review of the week's most debated calls.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 27, 2026

