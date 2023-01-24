Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on January 28
January 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host a Job Fair at Coolray Field on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the Suite Lounge.
During the Job Fair, individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:
Ushers / Guest Relations
Parking Attendants
Security
Ticket Sellers
Team Store Associates
Grounds Crew
Cleaning Crew
Hype Squad
Amusements Attendant
Press Box Staff (Field Timing Coordinators, Official Scorers)
Photographers
Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be present at the Job Fair and accepting applications for:
Catering Attendant
Warehouse Attendant
Sous Chef
Concessions Cook
Concessions Cashier
Applicants for all positions should bring printed copies of their resume. Parking is free, and attendees will enter through the Coolray Field Main Gate.
For those interested who cannot attend the Job Fair, please apply online at GoStripers.com/jobs.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 24, 2023
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on January 28 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Michael Johns Named Bulls Manager as Rays Announce 2023 Minor League Staff - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on January 28
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions
- Gwinnett Stripers Show Attendance Increase in 2022
- 2022 MLB Awards: Fried Headlines Group of Gwinnett Alums Honored
- Gwinnett Stripers' "Hook, 9 & Sinker Packs" on Sale Now