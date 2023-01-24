Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on January 28

January 24, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host a Job Fair at Coolray Field on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the Suite Lounge.

During the Job Fair, individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:

Ushers / Guest Relations

Parking Attendants

Security

Ticket Sellers

Team Store Associates

Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew

Hype Squad

Amusements Attendant

Press Box Staff (Field Timing Coordinators, Official Scorers)

Photographers

Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be present at the Job Fair and accepting applications for:

Catering Attendant

Warehouse Attendant

Sous Chef

Concessions Cook

Concessions Cashier

Applicants for all positions should bring printed copies of their resume. Parking is free, and attendees will enter through the Coolray Field Main Gate.

For those interested who cannot attend the Job Fair, please apply online at GoStripers.com/jobs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.