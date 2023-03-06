Growlers Weekly Roundup

March 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - As the college baseball season continues more past, current and future Growlers are making a name for themselves. Let's take a look around the country to see some of the highlights from our Growlers.

Luke Storm: Duke University - Growler in 2021 & 2022

Storm spent his last two summers in Kalamazoo and showed a knack for hitting. In just 19 games with the Growlers last season, Storm drove in 24 runs and hit .343 at the plate. The Duke Blue Devil has continued to swing a big bat this spring. Luke is hitting .341 with 11 RBI in 11 games. He hit two home runs on Saturday (3/4), one from each side of the plate.

Tyler Albright: Duke University - Growler in 2023

Tyler Albright is in his Freshman season at Duke and will join the Growlers for the upcoming season. The Greensboro, NC native is hitting .389 in eight games with nine RBI and one home run. Albright will roam the outfield at Homer Stryker Field this summer.

Anthony Stephan: University of Virginia - Growler in 2022

Everyone's favorite Italian was one of the biggest pieces in leading the Growlers to their first Northwoods League championship. Tony hit .340 for the Growlers in 2022 and delivered a massive hit against the Pit Spitters in the Growlers only home playoff game this past season. Coming in the 7th inning, Stephan hit a two-run, go-ahead home run which ended up being the winning runs in the game. At Virginia this season, Tony has gone 4-6 at the plate with 3 RBI.

Griff O'Ferrall: University of Virginia - Growler in 2022

O'Ferrall was the starting Shortstop for the Growlers for most of 2022. With the Growlers, Griff hit .343 with 23 RBI. In his sophomore season at UVA, he has .341 with eight RBI in 11 games.

Henry Godbout: University of Virginia - Growler in 2023

Just a freshman at UVA, Godbout as quickly made a name for himself. In 10 games played, he has hit .452 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 10 games played. Continuing the pipeline of UVA Cavaliers to the Growlers, Godbout will make his Growlers debut this summer.

Keep your eyes here over the next few months as we continue to keep an eye on all past, present and future Growlers as they dominate their collegiate seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.