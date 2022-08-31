Grizzlies Drop Middle Game at Windy City

The Gateway Grizzlies scored in the top of the first inning to take the early lead against the Windy City ThunderBolts, but it was all home team from there, as they gave up runs in each of the first five innings en route to an 11-2 loss at Ozinga Field.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Kevin Krause walked and Zach Racusin singled to bring up Peter Zimmermann, who gave the Grizzlies the lead for the sixth straight game with a two-run single to left field at 2-0. But in the bottom of the inning, Windy City put two runners on against Clint Freeman (0-3), and Brian Klein hit a go-ahead three-run home run to put the ThunderBolts ahead 3-2.

A fourth run would score in that inning on Dan Robinson's two-out RBI single for a 4-2 cushion, and Windy City would not let up, plating a single run in the second inning, three runs in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth for the final margin of 11-2. The Grizzlies' offense was stagnant after the fast start as well, as they managed just one hit in the final eight innings of the game and no hits after the top of the third, losing the middle game of the series.

Gateway will look to bounce back and win the series in the rubber game at Ozinga Field on Thursday, September 1, at 7:05 p.m. CT. Lukas Veinbergs will pitch for the Grizzlies against the ThunderBolts' Bryan Ketchie in the final road contest of the season for Gateway.

