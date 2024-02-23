GreenJackets Opening Weekend Counting Down

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce Opening Weekend Tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, February 28th to the fans for a limited time! The 2024 Opening Weekend kicks off Friday, April 5th against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals).

"We have finally made it and we couldn't be more excited to kick off another year of GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "This will be the first time since SRP Park opened that the GreenJackets start at home and it should be an action packed weekend. We are only 6 weeks away from Opening Day, so make sure you to get your tickets today."

This will be the first time in over six years the GreenJackets open their season before the Master's Tournament, kicking off a buzzing week in the CSRA. Opening Weekend will be a 3-Game series against the I-20 Rivaling Fireflies.

Friday, April 5th kicks off the season with the tradition of a towel giveaway with SRP Federal Credit Union. This season, the first 2,000 fans can snag a Golf Towel at the gates. The evening will be fun filled celebrating another season of GreenJackets Baseball. Saturday, April 6th will have gates opening early for fans to enjoy live music. Of course, the night will end with a BANG - fans can catch the first firework show of the season, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks. Sunday, April 7th becomes BUZZFest Block Party as GreenJackets will trade in their Home White jerseys for their Braves-themed Red uniforms. One lucky fan will be randomly selected to master a One Shot Chipping Contest and could win $20,000 following the game. Fans won't want to miss the post-game entertainment happening at the Crowne Plaza of North Augusta and Southbound Smokehouse.

The GreenJackets will open VIP Pre-Sale to GreenJackets Season Ticket Members, Holders & Sponsors:

Monday, February 26th at 10am: GreenJackets Full Season Members, Holders & Sponsors

Tuesday, February 27th at 10am: GreenJackets Half Season Members, 20-Game Plan Members, and Founding Partners

VIP Pre-Sale ends Tuesday, February 27th at 11:59pm

Wednesday, February 28th at 10am: Opening Weekend Individual Tickets on Sale to the Public for a limited time

More details and promotions during Opening Weekend, and the remainder of the season, will be announced soon. Single Game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale later in March. GreenJackets Season Tickets Plans are available now for fans looking to plan their summer. Groups of 20 and more can book their group outing at SRP Park in one of our great hospitality areas: Luxury Suites, E-Z-GO Picnic Patio, Lawn Ace Lounge and, the new, Aurubis Richmond Dugout Den.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #4 in the Carolina League in attendance and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,195 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, 3rd Annual HBCU Classic with Paine College presented by Murphy Auto Group, Georgia vs. Georgia Southern, and more!

