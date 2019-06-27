Golden's Go-Ahead Homer in Ninth Lifts 'Hawks

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Casey Golden hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to cap a JetHawks comeback in an 8-7 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

With nobody on and two outs, Ryan Vilade legged out an infield single to bring Golden to the plate. The outfielder lined a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall to put Lancaster in front for the first time in the game.

The game-winning home run was Golden's 10th of the season and his first since May 28.

The JetHawks (5-2, 39-36) overcame a four-run deficit to win the game. They trailed, 7-3, entering the seventh inning before rallying for three runs to make it a one-run game. Golden delivere a RBI-double off the top of the left-field wall to cap the scoring in the seventh inning. Sean Bouchard and Vilade added RBIs as well.

The ninth-inning comeback was Lancaster's second of the three-game series. The JetHawks scored six in the ninth on Monday to win, 8-7. In Lancaster's last three wins over Inland Empire (2-5, 28-48) they've erased six-run, five-run and four-run deficits.

Austin Moore (5-0) picked up his team-leading fifth win with one scoreless inning of relief. Tommy Doyle tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 12th save.

Golden finished the game with four RBIs. He had brought home Lancaster's first run of the game with a sac-fly in the second inning.

Vilade's infield single in the ninth was his third hit of the game. He finished 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Connor Higgins (0-3) gave up the Golden home run and was saddled with the loss and a blown save.

Will Gaddis started for the JetHawks and gave up six runs on a career-high tying 10 hits over 3.1 innings. Nate Harris allowed just one run over 3.2 innings of long relief.

The JetHawks continue their seven-game road trip with the first of a four-game series at Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night. Garrett Schilling is scheduled to start for the JetHawks against Josiah Gray. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

