Giants, Quakes Meet for First Time this Season

July 30, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







ROAD TRIP BEGINS IN RANCHO: The San Jose Giants embark on a 12-game, 13-day Southern California road trip when they travel to Rancho Cucamonga for a series against the Quakes (Dodgers affiliate) this week at LoanMart Field. The six-game set in Rancho marks the first meeting of the season between the Giants and Quakes. Visit rcquakes.com for broadcast coverage of the series.

RARE SERIES LOSS: The Giants suffered their first series loss of the second half when they dropped four of six games to the visiting Modesto Nuts last week at Excite Ballpark. San Jose opened the series by winning two of the first three games before the Nuts claimed the final three contests to take the series. The Giants allowed a total of 31 runs over the last three games giving up 20 extra-base hits to Modesto during the stretch, including seven home runs. The setback snapped San Jose's impressive streak of six consecutive series wins dating back to mid-June. The Giants had a sizzling 24-9 record during their run of six straight series wins from June 11-July 21. It was San Jose's longest streak of consecutive series victories since the 2021 championship team won seven straight. Last week was also the Giants' first home series loss since April 16-21 - also against Modesto.

SECOND HALF MIDPOINT: The Giants will reach the midpoint of the 66-game second half following Thursday's contest in Rancho Cucamonga. San Jose enters the week with a league-best 20-10 record in the second half. 24 of the Giants' final 36 games in the second half will be played on the road.

ROAD WARRIORS: San Jose's 29-12 record away from Excite Ballpark this season is the top road mark among all 120 full-season Minor League affiliates. The Giants have fashioned a 2.62 ERA on the road (4.43 at home). San Jose has won seven out of their eight road series' this season (only series loss: June 4-9 at Stockton).

Josh Bostick is tied for the team lead in strikeouts LEAGUE-LEADING PITCHING STAFF: The Giants enter the week with a league-best 3.66 team ERA. San Jose is attempting to lead the California League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season. The Giants have also issued the second-fewest walks (3.7 per game) and allowed the second-fewest home runs (57 HR in 95 games) in the league. Individually, Dylan Carmouche, who is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener and Sunday's series finale this week, is tied for first in the Cal League in wins (8), first in ERA (2.79) and tied for ninth in strikeouts (84 SO in 87 IP). Over his last five appearances (four starts), Carmouche is 4-1 with a 1.30 ERA (4 ER/27.2 IP). Shane Rademacher is tied for third in the league in wins (7) and Ubert Mejias is eighth in ERA (4.33). Josh Bostick ranks tied for ninth in the league in strikeouts (84 SO in 74 1/3 IP). Bostick owns a 2.08 ERA over his last three appearances (13 IP). Cale Lansville has not allowed an earned run over his last three starts with the Giants (13 IP).

BO'S BACK: Bo Davidson was reinstated from the injured list on July 19 and has made an immediate impact in the middle of the Giants lineup. Davidson, who was on the IL for eight weeks, is batting .400 (10-for-25) in seven played games since his return with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI's. He hit his first grand slam of the season in last Saturday's game against Modesto. Davidson batted only .170 in April with the Giants and then improved to .275 during May before landing on the IL on 5/24.

Jean Carlos Sio is hitting .350 in the second half IMPROVING HITTERS: Several Giants hitters have seen an uptick in their offensive production since the start of the 2nd half -

Jean Carlos Sio .350 AVG/.923 OPS in second half - 17 games (.196 AVG in first half - 42 games)

Elian Rayo .315 AVG/.785 OPS in second half - 15 games (.234 AVG in first half - 37 games)

Bo Davidson .400 AVG/1.371 OPS in second half - 7 games (.224 AVG in first half - 27 games)

Cesar Quintas .247 AVG/.764 OPS in second half - 25 games (.214 AVG in first half - 47 games)

Drew Cavanaugh .233 AVG/.746 OPS in second half - 12 games (.170 AVG in first half - 16 games)

MONTHLY REPORT: With two games remaining this month, the Giants currently sit at 13-8 in July - tied for the best record in the league with Lake Elsinore and Rancho Cucamonga. San Jose also had the best record in the league during June (17-9). After batting a league-worst .225 in June, the Giants have hit .268 thus far in the July - fourth in the Cal League. San Jose's current skid of three straight defeats is their longest losing streak of the month. The Giants had won eight out of nine games prior to dropping three straight.

SHLIGER PROMOTED: Catcher Luke Shliger was promoted to High-A Eugene at the start of the week. Shliger hit .228 with 11 doubles, two triples, one home run and 22 RBI's in 62 games for the Giants. He also drew 50 walks and owned a .395 on-base percentage - eighth-best in the California League. Shliger had an on-base streak (via a hit, walk or HBP) of 29 consecutive games with the Giants prior to his promotion (streak dated back to June 1). After batting only .177 in the first half (42 games), Shliger hit .324 in the second half (20 games) with a .462 on-base percentage.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Rancho Cucamonga, the Giants continue their road trip with a six-game set at Inland Empire from August 6-11. The SoCal swing matches San Jose's longest road trip of the season (went 9-3 on a 12-game trip to Modesto & Lake Elsinore from May 14-26). The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, August 13 for a six-game series against the Stockton Ports.

SAN JOSE GIANTS (57-38, 20-10) at RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (48-46, 18-12)

Bo Davidson and the Giants open their two-week Southern California road trip in Rancho Cucamonga SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, July 30 6:30 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (8-2, 2.79) vs. RC - Christian Zazueta (0-2, 11.51)

Wednesday, July 31 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-7, 5.09) vs. RC - Alex Makarewich (0-3, 16.36)

Thursday, August 1 6:30 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (1-4, 4.23) vs. RC - Luke Fox (0-0, 2.04)

Friday, August 2 6:30 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (7-2, 3.76) vs. RC - Wyatt Crowell (0-0, 1.56)

Saturday, August 3 6:30 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-4, 4.33) vs. RC - Cam Day (3-3, 5.25)

Sunday, August 4 5:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (8-2, 2.79) vs. RC - Christian Zazueta (0-2, 11.51)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 30, 2024

Giants, Quakes Meet for First Time this Season - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.