Giants Look to Continue Road Success in Stockton

June 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Justin Bench and the Giants are in Stockton for a six-game series this week

SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, June 4 7:05 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-4, 6.11) vs. STK - Yunior Tur (0-1, 4.67)

Wednesday, June 5 7:05 PM SJ - Cale Lansville (1-3, 3.35) vs. STK - Jose Dicochea (1-3, 4.95)

Thursday, June 6 7:05 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (1-4, 4.79) vs. STK - Steven Echvarria (0-2, 9.00)

Friday, June 7 7:05 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-2, 3.57) vs. STK - Corey Avant (2-2, 9.00)

Saturday, June 8 7:05 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (2-1, 3.02) vs. STK - Tom Reisinger (0-1, 9.64)

Sunday, June 9 2:09 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-4, 6.11) vs. STK - Jackson Finley (0-4, 6.59)

GIANTS IN STOCKTON THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are back on the road this week for a six-game series against the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) at Banner Island Ballpark. This series marks the Giants' first visit to Stockton this season. In their only previous meeting this year, San Jose split a six-game set with the Ports at Excite Ballpark from May 7-12.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Stockton can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Justin Allegri calling all of the action.

SUCCESSFUL MONTH: The Giants posted a 17-10 record in May - the second-best mark in the California League (Modesto 18-9). San Jose fashioned a league-leading 3.22 team ERA in May following a 4.62 ERA in April (10-11 record). At the plate, the Giants ranked second in the league in runs scored last month (5.8 per game). San Jose did not suffer a series loss during May.

GIANT TURNAROUND: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 24-10 (.706) record dating back to April 25. San Jose hasn't lost a series since dropping five of six games to the Modesto Nuts from April 16-21. The Giants are 4-0-2 in their last six series' overall.

FIRST HALF RACE: Despite their recent success, the Giants (29-21) start the week still 6.5 games behind the Modesto Nuts (35-14) in the first half North Division race. San Jose has 15 games remaining in the first half: six games at Stockton, six games vs. Inland Empire & three games at Modesto. The first half concludes on June 20 with the two division winners clinching playoff berths. The Giants won the first half North Division crown last season - the first time in 10 years (2013) that San Jose claimed a first half title.

Dylan Carmouche enters the week fourth in the Cal League in ERA (3.02) STARTING STRONG: The Giants have enjoyed a consistent starting rotation throughout the first half. All five members of San Jose's starting rotation at the beginning of the season remain among the starting staff two months later. Two Giants hurlers rank in the top six in the California League in ERA: Dylan Carmouche (4th, 3.02) and Ubert Mejias (6th, 3.57). Carmouche has allowed one or no earned runs in eight out of his nine starts this year. Mejias, who won the California League Pitcher of the Week award on May 27, owns a sparkling 1.86 ERA (6 ER/29 IP) since the beginning of May (6 G/5 GS). Fellow starter Cale Lansville boasts a 0.60 ERA over his last three starts allowing just one run in 15 innings. The current rotation of Carmouche, Mejias, Lansville, Josh Bostick & Joe Whitman have combined to start 45 of the Giants' 50 games this season (Will Bednar started four games & Blake Snell started once on a rehab assignment). San Jose starting pitchers own a cumulative 3.84 ERA this season - second in the California League (Modesto 2.97).

ROAD WARRIORS: The Giants are an outstanding 18-5 on the road this season (11-16 at home). San Jose has won all four of their road series' this year: 4-1 at Visalia, 4-2 at Fresno, 5-1 at Modesto, 5-1 at Lake Elsinore.

COX IGNITES OFFENSE: Jonah Cox has enjoyed a standout first half at the plate for the Giants. San Jose's leadoff hitter enters the week second in the California League in batting average (.329), second in hits (56), third in runs scored (38) and first in stolen bases (26). He's also third in on-base percentage (.433). Cox had a 16-game hitting streak from May 5-26 batting at a.408 clip during the streak. He's reached base safely (via a hit, walk or HBP) in 39 out of his 42 games this season. Cox was originally drafted by the Oakland A's last year and played 28 games for the Stockton Ports in 2023 (.264 AVG) before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants last February.

KEYS TO VICTORY: The Giants are 18-5 (.783) this season when scoring first compared to only 11-16 (.407) when their opponent scores first. Additionally, scoring at least four runs has been a recipe for success this year. When scoring four or more runs in a game, the Giants boast a 25-7 (.781) record. San Jose is only 4-14 (.222) when scoring fewer than four runs. The Giants have also excelled in close games this season with an 8-3 mark in one-run contests.

ELDRIDGE FINDS HIS GROOVE: Bryce Eldridge is tied for third in the California League in home runs (6) and sixth in RBI's (29). The former first round draft pick is leading the Giants in both categories. Over his last 19 games, Eldridge is batting.341 (28-for-82) with four home runs and 21 RBI's. He's raised his season batting average from.182 to its current mark of.277 during the stretch.

WHERE DID THE TIME GO?: During last week's six-game series against Fresno, the average time of game was only two hours and 11 minutes. Two of the six contests clocked in at under two hours, including Sunday's series finale that took only 1:51 to play - the Giants' quickest game of the season.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Stockton, the Giants return home for a six-game set against the Inland Empire 66ers beginning on Tuesday, June 11.

