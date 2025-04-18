GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs. Halifax Thunderbirds
April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
An 8-1 scoring run closes out the game and gives the Halifax Thunderbirds the 16-9 win over Toronto. Dawson Theede leads with 10 points.
