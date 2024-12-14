GAME RECAP - San Diego Seals vs Colorado Mammoth
December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Led by Wesley Berg (4G,2A) and Kyle Jackson (3G,1A), the Seals take down the Mammoth 14-11
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
