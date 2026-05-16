UFL Houston Gamblers

Gamblers TOUCHDOWN!

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video


Houston has come to play. Dekkers Kirklin good for 6!

#ufl #highlights #football

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United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026


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