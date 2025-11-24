Gabe Smith Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on November 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Moncton Wildcats center Gabe Smith. In three games, the 19-year-old from St. Andrews, New Brunswick scored three times and added six assists as the Wildcats went a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the week.

On Wednesday night at home, Smith started his week off with a bang, recording a pair of assists in the first period. By the time his night was over, the fourth-year veteran had scored twice and added another assist, for a career-high five-point night. He also finished with a +2 rating and won 14 of 21 draws as the Cats took down the Sherbrooke Phoenix by a score of 6-1. Smith was named the game's first star.

On Friday night in Saint John, Smith remained a fixture on the scoresheet, assisting on the Wildcats' first goal and scoring their final one as Moncton used a third period rally to defeat the Sea Dogs, 8-4. Smith was once again a +2 on the night and a force in the faceoff circle with 16 wins in 26 draws.

Back at home on Sunday afternoon, Smith again registered an assist on the game's opening goal before adding another helper in the third period to help propel the Wildcats to a 6-1 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders. It was another strong defensive outing up the middle for Smith as he finished with a +3 rating while going 8/12 in the dot.

For Smith, who broke out for the defending Gilles-Courteau Trophy Champion Wildcats during last year's postseason, it's been much of the same this year with 22 points in 18 games. Smith spent an extended time in NHL camp this fall with the Utah Mammoth, who selected him in the fourth round at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







