FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 10

Published on November 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 17 to 23.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Gabe SMITH | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-3G-6A, +7

Oleg KULEBIAKIN | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-5G-1A, +0

Nathan LECOMPTE | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-3G-4A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Tommy BLEYL | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-6A, +8

Alonso GOSSELIN | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-1G-4A, +10

GOALKEEPER:

Rudy GUIMOND | Moncton Wildcats | 3-0-0-0, .942%, 2.00







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

