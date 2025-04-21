Full Game Highlights: Ottawa Black Bears vs Saskatchewan Rush

April 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 16-7 win over Ottawa. Robert Church led with 6 goals and 3 assists. April 19, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.