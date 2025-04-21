Full Game Highlights: Ottawa Black Bears vs Saskatchewan Rush
April 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 16-7 win over Ottawa. Robert Church led with 6 goals and 3 assists. April 19, 2025.
