Full Game Highlights: Finals: Buffalo Bandits vs Saskatchewan Rush - Game 2
May 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 11-10 win over Buffalo in Game 2 of the NLL Finals. Austin Shanks led the Rush with 8 points. The series now goes back to Buffalo for a deciding Game 3.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 19, 2025
- Shanks Hat Trick Forces Game Three in NLL Finals - Saskatchewan Rush
- Bandits Fall to Rush 11-10 in Game 2 of NLL Finals - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits Fall to Rush 11-10 in Game 2 of NLL Finals
- Bandits to Host Game 3 of NLL Finals on Saturday, May 24
- Bandits Travel to Saskatchewan with Chance to Win NLL Finals
- Smith's 8 Points Lead Bandits to Game 1 Win in NLL Finals
- Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams