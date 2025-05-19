Full Game Highlights: Finals: Buffalo Bandits vs Saskatchewan Rush - Game 2

May 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 11-10 win over Buffalo in Game 2 of the NLL Finals. Austin Shanks led the Rush with 8 points. The series now goes back to Buffalo for a deciding Game 3.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.