Full Game Highlights: Finals: Buffalo Bandits vs Saskatchewan Rush - Game 2

May 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 11-10 win over Buffalo in Game 2 of the NLL Finals. Austin Shanks led the Rush with 8 points. The series now goes back to Buffalo for a deciding Game 3.
