FULL GAME: Anthem RC vs Old Glory DC: Week 4: MLR 2026: Clinical First Half
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
Anthem RC hosts Old Glory DC in Week 4 of MLR's 2026 Season
Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Download the MLR App: https://bit.ly/MLRApp More on Major League Rugby: https://www.majorleague.rugby/
#MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #RugbyHighlights #Rugby
Major League Rugby Stories from July 23, 2026
- Campbell Robb Named 2026 MLR Rookie of the Year Presented by CTMS Travel - Anthem Rugby Carolina
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anthem Rugby Carolina Stories
- Campbell Robb Named 2026 MLR Rookie of the Year Presented by CTMS Travel
- 36 Points Not Enough in Loss to Hounds
- Anthem Claim Historic First Home Win as Roberts and Carty Inspire Nine-Point Triumph over Seattle
- Anthem's Late Fightback Offers Hope Despite Chicago Defeat in Home Opener
- No. 1 Overall MLR Draft Pick, Will Sherman Set to Start