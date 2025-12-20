Frost Freeze Fleet's Streak with 5-2 Win at Home

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost snapped the Boston's Fleet's five-game winning streak and handed them their first loss of the season with a 5-2 win at Grand Casino Arena on Friday night. The Frost matched their season-high in goals scored, with five different skaters lighting the lamp to move into second place in the PWHL standings. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield opened scoring for the Frost for the third time this season, 6:47 into the first, with Dominique Petrie doubling the lead at 12:37. In the second period, Britta Curl-Salemme poked the puck in the net for the first time this season to bring Minnesota's lead to three. Two former Buckeye rookies cut into the Frost's deficit in the third period with their first professional goals just 24 seconds apart with Olivia Mobley scoring at 9:01 and Riley Brengman bringing the Fleet within a goal at 9:25. With Aerin Frankel - the league's leading netminder - pulled in the third period, Katy Knoll and Kelly Pannek potted empty-netters to seal the Frost's victory and even the Boston-Minnesota season series at one a piece. Nicole Hensley stood tall in the Frost crease with 27 saves for her third straight win.

Minnesota looks to bring its momentum next door to Illinois on Sunday, hosting Ottawa for the second stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour™ in Chicago, while Boston makes their first West Coast trip of the season, visiting Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

QUOTES

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee on Kendall Cooper's impact so far this season: "I think she's an elite skater; she thinks the game well. For her, it's about knowing who she's out there against. I think that's probably the toughest thing for her is how the players play. Once she sees everybody once or twice, I think she's going to be an elite defender. I think she's playing well now, but it's just the tip of the iceberg for her."

Frost forward Katy Knoll on the line changes coming into tonight: "The way [Ken Klee] coaches is everyone should be ready to play with anyone and everyone. That's the style of hockey we like to play. We had a few days to practice and work with our new linemates, and figure out what their tendencies are, and where they are on the ice. To get those couple days of practice was really good, and to play with Kendall [Coyne Schofield] and [Taylor] Heise is amazing. They're obviously such great playmakers as you saw on the ice. I think [the lines] may change even in the next couple games here, so just everyone be prepared to play with anyone is super important, and I think that's the way we like to play."

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the game overall: "It was an entertaining game, certainly if you're a fan. It was back and forth a bit. I thought we had some sustained pressure from time to time. I would've liked to have seen it a little bit more, but credit to Minnesota that they played a solid game. They were hard all over the ice."

Fleet forward Olivia Mobley on scoring her first goal: "It was cool. Obviously fun playing in Minnesota in front of my friends and family. We would have liked a different result, but we have a fun group and I'm just glad I got to help out."

NOTABLES

Minnesota has won every game this season when they have scored more than one goal, while Boston gave up more than one goal in a game for the first time this season tonight.

Dominique Petrie scored her second goal of the season on Minnesota's Hockey Mom Celebration Night, which doubled as her mom Jo Anne's birthday. The sophomore forward's three points on the season are almost a third of the way to her 2024-25 total (10 points in 18 games).

Britta Curl-Salemme tallied her first goal and sixth assist of the season after returning from the Rivalry Series with a goal and an assist for Team USA. The forward overtook teammate Coyne Schofield at the top of the league's scoring charts with seven points, while also leading the league in assists. Her first goal last season came in the third game when she scored two in Toronto on Dec. 7, 2024.

Kendall Coyne Schofield's goal brought her season total to five in five games, two more than any other PWHL skater. The captain had four shots on net and brought her plus-minus to eight - a league best - as the Palos Heights, Illinois native gears up for her hometown return at Sunday's first-ever Chicago Takeover Tour game.

Katy Knoll's first goal of the season also came with a special tie after her mom Sue read out the Frost's starting lineup. The empty-net tally matches the sophomore forward's season-high from her rookie year when she scored in her 11th PWHL game.

Kelly Pannek matched her 2024-25 season goal total with her third of the season and sixth point. The Frost's alternate captain returned from the Rivalry Series ranked fifth in scoring over the four games with three goals and an assist for Team USA.

Olivia Mobley notched the first points of her professional career with a goal and assist in front of family and friends. Boston's third round pick from St. Louis Park, MN, played college hockey across three different schools, with her graduate season at University of Minnesota Duluth where she had five multi-point games for the Bulldogs.

Riley Brengman's goal - the first goal of her PWHL career - was assisted by Mobley, who was her teammate on Ohio State's 2024 National Championship roster. The fourth-round pick appeared in 168 games on the Buckeyes blue line, also winning a national title in 2022.

Nicole Hensley maintained her perfect record on the season with three wins in as many games (also Nov. 18 at Seattle and Dec. 2 at Ottawa) and one of only two netminders in the league (Hannah Murphy, Seattle) without a loss in multiple starts. Her 1.00 goals-against-average is tied for third best in the league this season.

Aerin Frankel went 103 minutes and 45 seconds without allowing a goal - her last also coming against Minnesota, in the second period on Dec. 7 - before giving up three tonight. The netminder had only surrendered two goals in five games heading into tonight and still leads the league with a 0.83 GAA across six games.

Taylor Heise brought her offensive momentum home with her from the Rivalry Series, notching her first points of the season with the primary assist on Coyne Schofield's first period goal, and the secondary on Knoll's empty-netter. The Lake City, MN forward was the Rivalry Series' leading scorer with a goal and eight assists for Team USA. Her 22 points last season tied for second most amongst Frost skaters.

Kendall Cooper scored her first professional points with assists on the Frost's first and fourth goals of the game. The sixth overall pick at the 2025 PWHL Draft recorded 116 points (33G, 83A) in 158 career games at Quinnipiac University and captained the Bobcats in her senior season.

Lee Stecklein's primary assist on the Frost's second goal was her second of the season and brings her one-third of the way to her 2024-25 total after just five games. The defender's plus-seven rating is tied with three of her teammates (Buchbinder, Curl-Salemme and Pannek) for the second best in the league.

Natalie Buchbinder's first point of the season came as a helper on Petrie's first period goal. The third year Frost defender had two goals and six assists in 43 games across her first two PWHL seasons.

Denisa Køížová tallied the primary assist on Curl-Salemme's second period goal, her second of the season. The Czech forward carried the momentum with her back to St. Paul from the Women's Euro Hockey Tour where she tallied a goal and three assists.

Mae Batherson recorded her first point of the season with a helper on Pannek's empty-net goal. It's the defender's first point since Feb. 18, 2025 when she tallied an assist in Montréal.

Haley Winn's primary assist on Mobley's goal was her fourth of the season, the most among rookies. The defender now has points in three-consecutive games and her four total points ties Ottawa's Rory Guilday for the rookie scoring lead.

Megan Keller notched her fourth assist of the season, joining her D partner with points in three consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, 2025. The Fleet captain's six points on the season are the most among defenders and approaching halfway to her 2024-25 season total of 13.

Shay Maloney's assist was her first of the season, after scoring her first goal on Dec. 7, also against Minnesota. The sophomore forward had nine points (3G, 6A) in 30 games for the Fleet last season.

Minnesota's two empty net goals were the first third period goals allowed by Boston this season.

THREE STARS

1. Dominique Petrie (MIN), 1G

2. Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN) 1G, 1A

3. Olivia Mobley (BOS) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Boston (5-0-0-1) - 1st Place

Minnesota (3-0-0-2) - 2nd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Sunday, Dec. 21 at Seattle 8 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Ottawa (in Chicago) at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET







