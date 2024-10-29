Frontier League, Joliet Slammers Announce 2025 Season Schedule

October 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The MLB Partner Frontier League and the Joliet Slammers are excited to announce the schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, with the league expanding up to 18 teams following the addition of the Mississippi Mud Monsters (Pearl, MS) and the Down East Bird Dawgs (Kinston, NC) in September. The Slammers' home campaign begins with the home opener on Friday, May 9 where they take on the Schaumburg Boomers.

The 96-game regular season will end Sunday, August 31 at home and then the league's playoffs will commence.

The Frontier League in 2025 will be broken up into four divisions with the North Division and East Division making up the Atlantic Conference and the Central Division and West Division combining to form the Midwest Conference. Ottawa, Trois-Rivières, Québec, Tri-City and New England will form the North with New Jersey, New York, Sussex County and Down East making up the East. Mississippi, Gateway, Joliet, Schaumburg and Windy City are the five teams in the West with Washington, Lake Erie, Florence and Evansville in the Central Division.

Eight teams will make the playoffs: four division champions and two wild cards per conference regardless of division, get in. The division winners will play the wild card teams in best-of-three series scheduled to start Wednesday, September 3 with games two and three scheduled for Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6 (if necessary). The winners of those series will meet for the conference championship starting Tuesday, September 9 in a best-of-five set. The Frontier League Championship Series is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 16. The Midwest Conference will host games 3-5 this season, continuing the league's rotating schedule there. The league office can add a travel day in the championship series due to weather or logistical issues.

You can see the full schedule at https://shorturl.at/0uMWC. Game times will be announced later, at which point any special start times will also be revealed. The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced at a later date.

