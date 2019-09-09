Frontier League Championship Series Schedule Set

O'Fallon, Mo. - The River City Rascals earned a berth into the Frontier League Championship Series against the Florence Freedom after sweeping the Evansville Otters 3-0 in their first round series on Friday night in Evansville.

The Rascals will travel to Florence to for Games 1 and 2 against the Freedom on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. Central for both games.

Games 3 and 4 will be held at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 respectively. Each game will start at 6:35 p.m. Central. If necessary, the Rascals will travel to Florence for a decisive Game 5 on Monday, September 16.

To purchase tickets, please call the American Eagle Credit Union Box Office at 636-240-2287 during normal business hours or purchase online at TicketReturn.com.

