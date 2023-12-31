Front Office Promotions and New Hires Announced

Kalamazoo, MI - Following another successful season both on and off the field for the Growlers, multiple front office staff members have received promotions and expanded roles, as well as some new faces joining the front office team. The 2023 season saw the the Growlers reach the playoffs for the 5th time in team history, #2 in attendance in the NWL, and set a new team attendance record.

Promotions:

Kevin Timmer

Vice President, Kalamazoo Growlers

Kevin Timmer has been promoted to team Vice President where he will be overseeing Sponsorships, ticket sales, and the overall business health of the organization. Kevin has been with the team since day one in 2014 and has served in a number of roles including Business relations director, Assistant GM and General manager.

Tom Olds

General Manager, Kalamazoo Growlers

Tom Olds has been promoted to General Manager where he will oversee Team and Facility Operations, Kalamazoo Concessions and the Day to Day operation of the organization. Tom has been with the team since 2016 and has served in a number of roles including Business relations director and Stadium Operations Director.

Kendall Soto

General Manager, Outlier Events

Kendall is taking over as General Manager of Outlier Events where she will oversee the strategic planning and success of all major festivals and events, coordinating with venues, vendors and other important aspects of the events. Kendall has been with the organization since 2021 where she has held many roles including box office intern and Director of Business Relations.

New Hires:

Alex Kuehl

Ticket Director, Kalamazoo Growlers

Alex is joining the team in Kalamazoo after spending two years leading the ticket charge in Battle Creek with the Battle Jacks. Alex will be overseeing the teams Inside, Group and Corporate ticket departments, as well as promotional and theme nights, marketing pushes and ticket renewals.

Landon Shigeta

Content Activation Manager, Kalamazoo Growlers

Landon is responsible for managing the Growler's social media accounts along with working alongside the partnerships department to create and activate creative content pieces and digital assets. Landon was previously an intern for the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2022 before joining the team full-time in 2023.

Courtney Sharland

Director of Business Relations, Kalamazoo Growlers

Courtney is starting her first full season with the Growlers after graduating from GVSU. Courtney was a Stadium Operations intern for the team in 2023, and is looking forward to working with local businesses to bring their employees, families and clients to the ballpark.

Claire Burton

Director of Business Relations, Kalamazoo Growlers

Claire is starting her first full season with the Growlers after graduating from WMU in 2021. Claire was previously a Box Office Intern with the team in 2022 and has also spent time with the Chicago Bears in their Community Relations Department. Claire will be responsible for building relationships with local businesses and overseeing corporate group and season ticket sales.

