Francisco Morales Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Francisco Morales, an outstanding defensive catcher and superb hitter, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Tuesday. He is the ninth of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Morales played three seasons with the Long Island Ducks from 2000 through 2002 and finished his playing career with the Camden Riversharks in 2003. He was the catcher on the 2000, 2001 and 2002 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star teams. Only two players in ALPB history have earned more Postseason All-Star selections than Morales.

In 2002, Morales became one of just two catchers in league history to lead the ALPB in on-base percentage with a .410 mark. He is one of just five players in league history to have hit 20 or more homers in three consecutive seasons, knocking 20 homers in 2000 and 2002 and a career-best 23 during the 2001 season.

During his four seasons in the Atlantic League, Morales hit .290 with 73 home runs and 312 RBI. Never wanting to take a day off, Morales played in at least 111 games in each of his four seasons in the ALPB.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Morales joined the Chicago Cubs organization in 1992 at the age of 19. He reached Class AAA with the Montreal Expos in 1999 before signing with the Ducks the following year.

"My years in Long Island were my best years in baseball," said Morales. "I made so many friends off the field, friends that still reach out to me today. It gives me chills to think I was worthy of being included in this honor."

Francisco and his wife Delkayris reside in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. He is currently coaching with the Tijuana Toros of the Mexican League.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs have selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

