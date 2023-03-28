Revs Running up that Hill Toward Opening Day with Two More Signings

March 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have signed outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith and catcher Tyler Hill to contracts for the 2023 season. Revs manager Rick Forney announced the signings live on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Rhinesmith comes to York after four seasons in the Washington Nationals organization, where he started as an 18th round draft pick in 2018. A left-handed hitter and thrower, the 26-year-old is a lifetime .258 hitter with 22 home runs, 79 doubles, 8 triples, 166 RBI, and 36 stolen bases. Rhinesmith was a New York-Penn League Mid-Season All-Star during his first pro season in 2018 with Auburn and a South Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 with Hagerstown. He has spent a chunk of the past two seasons at Double-A Harrisburg and finished the 2022 season with Forney's Winnipeg Goldeyes, batting .276 in 25 games played. A native of Shakopee, MN, Rhinesmith was drafted out of Western Kentucky University, where he was First Team All-Conference USA and an NBCA Second Team All-Region selection.

"Jacob gives us some balance in the lineup," commented Forney. "He can play all three outfield positions, he runs well, throws well. He's a great kid, loves the game, and plays hard every day. He's a really good baseball player, and I also like him a lot as a person. I think he's a great addition to our club."

Hill returns to York, where he played in 58 games as a rookie in 2021, batting .252 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBI, including a clutch walk-off hit during a late season playoff push. A product of Fairmont State (WV) College, the 26-year-old had just two professional games under his belt prior to his first go-around in York. He returns to the Revs after spending most of last season in the Frontier League, while also batting .273 in a seven-game stint with the rival Lancaster Barnstormers. A native of Lancaster, OH, Hill enters his third full pro season in 2023.

"We had an opening at that position with Deon Stafford's retirement," remarked Forney. "I was looking around for someone who could come in and compete for a backup job and hold it down for a couple days a week. I've heard good things about Tyler's catching and his communication with pitchers. He's been working hard down in Florida to get ready. He's a great person, and I'm looking forward to bringing him in."

The Revs now have 16 player signings announced for the 2023 season with Forney scheduled to announce more player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.