FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on February 12, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Thursday, February 12, 2026. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Coash Grabs #100 in Win over Biloxi

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS -The Breakers were excited to kick off another 2-game set with a team making up 3 of their 6 wins in the Topeka Scarecrows as the lone FPHL game on Thursday night. After AJ Schlepp grabbed his first pro goal early on to tie it, the Breakers offense would end there. Fueled by Scott Coash's 100th FPHL goal and a pair from Cory Checco, Topeka cruised to a 4-1 victory.

The Scarecrows struggled to possess the puck early on in the first, but all it takes is 1 shot to jump ahead. At 3:15, Cory Checco fired a catch and release missile from the high slot on the Scarecrows first shot of the game to open the scoring at 1-1. The Breakers, without Davidson and Heitzner, needed to find someone to step up offensively and fill the scoring void. At 7:40, one of the more unlikely candidates in AJ Schlepp redirected a Pahtayken shot from the point past Bernard to tie the game at 1. The goal marks the first pro goal for the FPHL's penalty minutes leader. Back and forth we went, with Borodkin and Bernard exchanging some big saves to keep the game locked up. With time dwindling, at 18:31 Scott Coash shoveled a rebound home to boost Topeka back ahead at 2-1 and swipe the Biloxi momentum. Coash's tally marks his 100th in his FPHL career. The shots through 20 minutes were 13 a piece.

Period 2 Topeka struck on their first shift. 16 seconds in, Cory Checco swatted a rebound home past Borodkin for his 2nd of the night and first career multi-goal effort to make it 3-1. Neither team could get much going other than some back-and forth play for the majority of period 2. Declan Flanagan took the only penalty for holding but Topeka was denied by the post on the man-advantage. At 15:58, in the midst of a Biloxi breakdown, Avery Smith surged ahead and finished on the backhand for his first goal since January 3rd to increase the Scarecrow lead to 4-1. Topeka led in shots 35-27 at the break.

Other than 3 minor penalties, there was not much to write home about in the final period on Thursday night. Biloxi outshot Topeka in the 3rd frame 14-11, but a 40 save night from Sammy Bernard would diffuse any offensive momentum as the Breakers fell 4-1.

Biloxi falls to 6-30-1, while Topeka improves to 21-13-1. The two teams will square off once again tomorrow night at 7:00 CST inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Topeka Dries Out Breakers on Mardi Gras Night, 4-1

By Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS -Topeka returned to Biloxi for the fifth time this season looking for a chance to build up some points over a team on a nine-game losing streak. Despite their struggles the Breakers have been a tough opponent for the first year Scarecrows. Both sides needed points coming into the middle of February and being the only game in the FPHL tonight all eyes were on this game.

Just 3:15 into the game Topeka executed offensively as Boston Bird fed a pass out to Cory Checco at the top of the slot and Checco found the top of the net over Anton Borodkin for the 1-0 lead. 4:25 later Biloxi answered back on a Lare Pahtayken shot that was tipped in front by AJ Schlepp past Sammy Bernard to tie the game at a goal a piece. The Scarecrows continued to push and with 89 seconds to go in the period Scott Coash picked up an Elijah Wilson rebound and put it into the empty net as Borodkin was sprawled out for his 100th FPHL goal that gave Topeka the 2-1 lead.

Checco picked right up where he left off in period one as just 16 seconds into the period Cory took a feed from Doug Blaisdell and put it behind Borodkin for the 3-1 lead and his second of the night. Late in the period Avery Smith raced through the offensive zone and went forehand-backhand past Borodkin for his seventh of the season to expand the lead to 4-1 for Topeka.

Bernard stopped 40 of 41 for his 12th win of the season.

The Scarecrows return to Biloxi tomorrow night at 7pm.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

