FPHL Announces New Start Date for 2021 Season

December 30, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League is announcing a change in its start date for the 2021 regular season.

The FPHL and its member clubs are now looking forward to a February 3rd start to the regular season. This will be preceded by "The Empire Showcase" in late January. The Empire Showcase will be a series of pre-season games between the two New York teams (Watertown Wolves and Elmira Enforcers) to prepare for the new season.

A new schedule is being prepared with this start date and potential state and county regulations from each team's home in mind. The league is estimating a slate of games totaling in the low 40s per team in the regular season. Due to restrictions & guidelines within the State of Connecticut, the Danbury Hat Tricks will start the season on a pause with a hope to return at an approved to be determined later date.

Currently, there is no way to predict an allotted fan attendance league-wide due to the difference in current restrictions of the pandemic. Thus, the FPHL will not be setting any league restrictions on fan attendance and rather will delegate this responsibility to its member teams. Each arena's policies will vary due to state and county regulations and the FPHL will abide by the permissions given to them from relevant authorities.

The FPHL will release a 2021 playing schedule in the near future. We're excited for the return of hockey in each of our cities across the United States.

