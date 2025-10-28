Four QMJHL Players at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

Boucherville, QC - The Canadian Hockey League office announced on Tuesday the players who will make up the CHL team at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, on November 25 and 26 in Calgary and Lethbridge, and it features four QMJHL players. The squad was chosen by the NHL Central Scouting.

They are forwards Maddox Dagenais, of the Québec Remparts, and Egor Shilov, of the Victoriaville Tigres, and defensemen Xavier Villeneuve, of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, and Charlie Morrison, also of the Remparts.

Last year, at the first edition of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge, the QMJHL had two representatives, Caleb Desnoyers, of the Moncton Wildcats, and Justin Carbonneau, of the Armada. Both then became first-round picks in the NHL, last June.

Shilov and Villeneuve recently received an "A" rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list, meaning they are considered potential first-round picks in 2026.

Shilov, a QMJHL rookie, is currently tied for fourth in the league in scoring with 21 points (7-14) in 12 games.

Villeneuve is just ahead of him, with 22 points (8-14) in 14 games. This is obviously a summit among defensemen in the league.

Dagenais and Morrison received a "B" rating as potential second- or third-round picks. Dagenais, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward, has 9 points (3-6) in 13 games this season, while Morrison has yet to play due to injury.

