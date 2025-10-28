2026 Prospect of the Week - Florent Houle

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during the sixth week of activities in the QMJHL was Sherbrooke Phoenix winger Florent Houle.

Originally from Maria, Québec, the second-year player played two road games last week, racking up four goals and two assists in the process.

On Friday night, Houle scored the Phoenix's first two goals, including the only power play tally of the game, in a 7-4 loss to the Shawinigan Cataractes. The following night, he was able to contribute to his team's first four goals, this time thanks to two goals and two assists, to lead the Phoenix to an eventual 7-6 overtime victory over the Victoriaville Tigres.

Houle, who missed the start of the season due to injury, has wasted no time getting up to speed since returning to action on October 5. In eight games, the 18-year-old winger has scored nine goals and collected three assists, having been blanked from the scoresheet just once this season.







