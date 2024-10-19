Sports stats



Fort Lauderdale United FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video


Addie McCain records her league-leading sixth goal of the season before a brace by Madison Parsons secures a comeback 2-1 win for Lexington SC over Fort Lauderdale United FC, earning Lexington its second consecutive road win.

