Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Addie McCain records her league-leading sixth goal of the season before a brace by Madison Parsons secures a comeback 2-1 win for Lexington SC over Fort Lauderdale United FC, earning Lexington its second consecutive road win.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 19, 2024
- Ashlynn Serepca Brace Leads Carolina Ascent Past Brooklyn FC, 2-0 - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Lauderdale United FC Stories
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Home Opener PostPoned
- Fort Lauderdale United Unveils the Fall Schedule for the Inaugural Season
- Fort Lauderdale United FC boosts defense with signing of Celia Gaynor
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Jerome Samuels as Sporting Director
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Name and Crest