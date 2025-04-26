Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC becomes the first team to clinch a spot in the playoffs after erasing an early deficit behind goals from Mia Corbin, Audrey Harding and Sarah Troccoli to win 5-2 against Fort Lauderdale United FC.
