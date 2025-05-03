Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
May 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC ended its 11-match winless streak and moved back above the playoff line with a 4-1 road victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC after scoring three goals within five minutes in the second half in response to FTL UTD equalizing before halftime.
