Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Brooklyn FC ended its 11-match winless streak and moved back above the playoff line with a 4-1 road victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC after scoring three goals within five minutes in the second half in response to FTL UTD equalizing before halftime.

