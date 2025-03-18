Fontenelle Named to All-Spring Breakout Team

March 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Rocket City Trash Pandas third-baseman Cole Fontenelle has been named to MLB Pipeline's All-Spring Breakout Second Team after a two-hit performance in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. The game was part of Spring Breakout 2025, which is an initiative by Major League Baseball to showcase the future of the sport with games featuring the best prospects in each farm system across Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks.

Fontenelle started the evening with an RBI single in the first inning to put the Angels ahead 1-0 against Chicago starting right-hander, and former first-round pick, Cade Horton. He then capped his night in the ninth with a solo-homer to straightaway centerfield against reliever Jack Neely, who made his MLB debut with the Cubs last season.

The game was part of an on-going comeback for Fontenelle who was held to only 22 games with Rocket City last season after suffering a horrific leg injury against Birmingham in early May. At the time, the former TCU standout was hitting .278 with two homers and nine RBI while slashing .404/.417/.821

The second annual Spring Breakout featured sixty-eight of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects entering the 2025 season. The top overall prospect for 17 of the 30 MLB Clubs, according to MLB Pipeline's rankings participated, as did 21 of the 30 number two prospects. Twenty-eight of the 30 first-round draft picks from the 2024 draft were on Spring Breakout rosters. The Angels top two prospects, infielder Christian Moore and RHP Caden Dana, both participated in the game. Moore was the Angels first-round draft choice from a season ago.

All Spring Breakout games were broadcast live and blackout-free on MLB's digital platforms (MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app) and MLB Network aired eight games live.

The Trash Pandas will open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Fans can go to tptix.com for single game tickets, which are available now for the Trash Pandas 2025 season.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

