FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 26

Published on March 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from March 16 to 22.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

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FORWARDS:

Lars STEINER | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-4G-2A, +3

Elias SCHNEIDER | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-2G-6A, +6

Félix LACERTE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-2G-5A, +7

DEFENSEMEN:

Noah LABERGE | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-0G-4A, +3

Alex HUANG | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-2G-1A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Samuel MELOCHE | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2-0-0-0, .974%, 0.50, 1SO







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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