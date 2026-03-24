2026 Prospect of the Week - Lars Steiner

Published on March 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during the final week of the 2025-2026 regular season is Rouyn-Noranda Huskies winger Lars Steiner.

In two games, he recorded four goals and two assists along with a +3 rating, helping the Huskies earn two wins and capture the Western Conference title, one point ahead of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Friday night at home against the Foreurs, Steiner exploded for four goals and one assist in a 9-1 victory. After picking up an assist on Rouyn-Noranda's 2-0 goal late in the first period, he went on to score four goals, including two in the second period. His fourth goal brought him to the 30-goal mark for the season.

The following day in Val-d'Or, the Huskies posted a 5-0 win, with Steiner adding an assist on the game's opening goal, Thomas Verdon's 36th of the season.

Despite missing 20 games due to injury, Steiner still totaled 55 points (30 goals, 25 assists) in 44 games this season, ranking third among Huskies scorers. The team will begin its playoff run on Friday at home against the Gatineau Olympiques.

Steiner is ranked 61st among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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