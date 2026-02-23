FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 22

Published on February 23, 2026







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from February 16 to 22.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Louis-Félix BOURQUE | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-4G-5A, +6

Shawn CARRIER | Halifax Mooseheads | 4GP-4G-5A, -3

Oleg KULEBIAKIN | Halifax Mooseheads | 4GP-3G-6A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Owen PHILLIPS | Halifax Mooseheads | 4GP-2G-6A, +0

Spencer GILL | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-1G-4A, +10

GOALTENDER:

Donald HICKEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 3-0-0-0, .943%, 1.62, 2 SO







