Donald Hickey Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on February 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Charlottetown Islanders goaltender Donald Hickey.

In three games, the 18-year-old from Conception Bay South, Newfoundland, registered a perfect 3-0-0-0 record to go with a pair of shutouts, a 1.62 GAA and a .943% save percentage.

Last Monday afternoon at home, Hickey helped set the tone for a successful week by steering aside all 25 shots he faced in a 7-0 Islanders whitewash of the Cape Breton Eagles. It was the sophomore netminders' second shutout of the campaign and earned him third star honors for the game.

On Friday night, Hickey and the Isles found themselves in an offensive slugfest against the high-flying Moncton Wildcats. In the end, Hickey was a difference maker, making 29 saves in regulation and overtime before denying both Moncton shooters he faced in the shootout to earn Charlottetown a 5-4 triumph, ending the Wildcats' twelve-game win streak.

Hickey would make another statement in Moncton on Saturday afternoon. This time, he would stop all 29 shots directed on him to preserve a 2-0 Islanders victory over the Wildcats. It was the first time the Cats had been shut out since the 2024 postseason. Hickey was named the first star of the contest.

Hickey has proven successful in hist first season as the Islanders' number one netminder, posting a 23-14-0-4 record and sitting fifth in the league in wins. He was originally selected by the Islanders in the fourth round at the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 22 | Donald Hickey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 21 | Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

Donald Hickey Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.