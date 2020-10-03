Flatland Cavalry to Ride into Hodgetown, Concert Announced for October 23

AMARILLO, Texas - Lubbock roots-country outfit and fast-rising Texas country/Americana band Flatland Cavalry along with opener Triston Marez are scheduled to perform at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo on Friday, October 23. Tickets for the outdoor concert are on sale now and can be purchased online, in-person, or over the phone.

The open-air, socially-distanced concert at the home of the Sod Poodles is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. A happy hour will be held from gates open until 6:30 p.m., which offers $2 domestic beers.

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $15 to $27 depending on ticket type and location. Seating options comprise premium club seats, on-field tables, bowl seating, and standing-room-only/lawn seating.

On-field tables for four are available in limited quantity for $200 per table, which includes a fajita bar and non-alcoholic drinks.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SodPoodles.com or HERE, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

Full food and beverage operations including concourse concessions and Bar 352 will be open.

The Sod Poodles team store will be open from 5 p.m. (gates open) until all concert-goers have left the park.

