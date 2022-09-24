Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned Jack Beck (Ottawa, OHL), Cole Huckins (Sherbrooke, QMJHL), Cole Jordan (Moose Jaw, WHL), and Cameron Whynot (Halifax, QMJHL) to their respective junior clubs.

The Flames have also released Evan Boucher (LW), Jake Lee (D), Christoffer Sedoff (D), and Cooper Walker (C) from their amateur tryout.

The Flames now have six goalies, 19 defensemen, and 34 forwards for a total of 59 skaters at camp.

