Five QMJHL Officials at the 2026 Olympic Games

Boucherville, QC - In addition to its 27 Alumni, the QMJHL will also be well represented at the 2026 Winter Olympics thanks to the presence of National Hockey League officials who have worked in the league, as well as an official who is still active in the QMJHL.

The QMJHL would like to warmly congratulate these officials on their selection for this prestigious event. Their presence is a source of pride and reflects positively on all QMJHL officials, demonstrating the high level of professionalism that drives them game after game.

Here are the five ormer and current officials:

GORDIE DWYER, referee, a native of Lower Sackville, NS, had a brief tenure in the QMJHL but has gone on to build a well-established professional career.

QMJHL

3 seasons / 1999 - 2002

44 games

NHL

21 seasons / 2005 - ...

+ 1400 games

3 - Stanley Cup Final

ÉRIC FURLATT, referee, a native of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, QC, boasts an impressive résumé both at the QMJHL and NHL levels.

QMJHL

8 seasons / 1991 - 2000

326 games

Memorial Cup 2000 Halifax NHL

25 seasons / 2001 - ...

+ 1500 games

Stanley Cup Final - 2023

ÉLIZABETH MANTHA, referee, a native of Longueuil, Qc, is still active at the QMJHL level and will officiate in the women's tournament.

QMJHL

5 seasons / 2021 - ...

83 games I.I.H.F

2022 Olympics - Beijing, China

MATT MACPHERSON, linesman, a native of Antigonish, NS, continues to pursue a remarkable career in the NHL.

QMJHL

5 seasons / 2005 - 2010

121 games

NHL

15 seasons / 2011 - ...

+ 1000 games

3 - Stanley Cup Final

JONNY MURRAY, linesman, a native of Beauport, QC, he has also enjoyed a distinguished career.

QMJHL

7 seasons / 1993 - 2000

362 games

Memorial Cup 1997 / Hull 2000 NHL

26 seasons / 2000 - ...

+ 1700 games

7 - Stanley Cup Final

Let's add to this list our officials who are still active in the QMJHL and who have previously participated in the Olympic Games:

OLIVIER GOUIN, a referee in the QMJHL since 2012, participated in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and 2022 in Beijing, China.

SYLVAIN LOSIER, a linesman in his 33rd season in the QMJHL, has participated in the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver.

JEAN MORIN, serving as the QMJHL's Manager of linesmen and supervisor since 2016, participated as an NHL linesman in the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City and the 2010 Games in Vancouver.







