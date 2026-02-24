Five New Inductees to QMJHL Hall of Fame

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the five inductees who will be welcomed into the league's Hall of Fame during a ceremony presented by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton at Quebec City's Théâtre Capitole on Wednesday, September 16.

The inductees are Donald Audette, David-Alexandre Beauregard, Marc-André Fleury and Jean-Marc Richard as players, along with Jacques Tanguay as a builder.

"Once again, this is an excellent class, demonstrating the quality and depth of the QMJHL over the years," said Michel Gagnon, the new chair of the selection committee. "These five future inductees have made their mark on the league's history through their talent, determination, vision, and perseverance. Congratulations to the new inductees, who join a select group of players and builders."

Note that Fleury and Audette will be appearing on RDS tonight; Fleury on the 5 à 7 and Audette on L'Antichambre.

In closing, the QMJHL would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Michel Côté, who spent more than 25 years as chair of the Hall of Fame selection committee.

Here is a career summary of the five inductees for 2026 (in alphabetical order):

Donald Audette

Audette played for the Laval Titan from 1986 to 1989, winning the President Cup in 1989. That season, he recorded 76 goals and 161 points in 70 games, finishing his QMJHL career with 309 points (141-168) in 199 regular-season games, in addition to 56 points (26-30) in 45 playoff games. A ninth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 1989, he silenced critics who said he was too small for the NHL at 5-foot-8, going on to total 509 points in 735 regular-season NHL games with Buffalo, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Montreal and Florida. He is one of only 18 players in history to have combined 300 points in the QMJHL and 500 in the NHL. Now 56 years old, he joined the Montreal Canadiens in 2012 as a professional scout for the franchise.

David-Alexandre Beauregard

Now 49 years old, Beauregard played in the QMJHL from 1993 to 1997 with the Saint-Hyacinthe Laser, Moncton Alpines, Hull Olympiques and Shawinigan Cataractes. He recorded 224 career points (112-112) in 190 regular-season games. A few months after being selected in the 11th round of the 1994 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, he was struck by a stick and lost the use of his left eye during a game against the Granby Bisons. That did not prevent him from returning to the QMJHL just three months later. He would go on to enjoy a professional career of more than 1,000 games spread across the American Hockey League, International Hockey League, United Hockey League, ECHL and Central Hockey League, as well as in England and Italy.

Marc-André Fleury

A goaltender selected 16th overall by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in 2000, Fleury played 151 games in the QMJHL, posting a 3.19 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He also represented Canada twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship. In 2003, he was selected first overall in the NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins - a rare achievement for a goaltender - ahead of players such as Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Joe Pavelski and Shea Weber, among others. He retired in the summer of 2025 and ranks second all-time among NHL goaltenders in games played (1,051) and wins (575). A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017), Fleury also played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. He represented Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games and at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The Eagles retired his No. 29 jersey in 2008.

Jean-Marc Richard

Only five defensemen in QMJHL history have recorded 300 career points, and Richard was the only one not yet inducted into the Hall of Fame. He played four seasons with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, from 1983 to 1987, and is one of only two defensemen (along with Gilbert Delorme) to have posted two 100-point seasons (107 and 102), finishing his junior career with 301 points (52-249) in 268 regular-season games. Undrafted, the QMJHL Defenseman of the Year in 1986-87 played five NHL games with the Québec Nordiques, who signed him as a free agent. He also played professionally in the American Hockey League, International Hockey League, Germany and Italy before retiring in 2002. His No. 6 jersey was retired by the Saguenéens on January 3, 2020.

Jacques Tanguay

Jacques Tanguay has been involved with the QMJHL for nearly 30 years, taking up the torch from his father Maurice and passing it on to his son Alexandre, who has owned the Rimouski Océanic for the past 10 years. Jacques purchased the Québec Remparts in 1997 and remained their owner until 2014, then their president until 2023. Under his leadership, the Remparts won the Memorial Cup in 2006 and 2023. Tanguay and his loyal partner Patrick Roy then bought the Bordeaux Boxers in France's Magnus League. This did not prevent him from accepting the presidency of the organizing committee for the Memorial Cup tournament in Rimouski in 2025, having been the leader of the event held in Quebec City in 2015. Jacques Tanguay is known for his credibility and rigor in business, but above all for his unwavering love of junior hockey.







