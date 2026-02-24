2026 Prospect of the Week - Louis-Félix Bourque

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during Week 22 of the season was Drummondville Voltigeurs winger Louis-Félix Bourque. In three games, all wins, Bourque scored four times, had five assists, and finished with a differential of +6.

On Tuesday night, Bourque contributed to his team's first and last goals in a 4-2 road win over the Quebec Remparts. The first-year player, who is from Quebec City, found the back of the net with 27 seconds left in the first period, before assisting on Maxime-Olivier Drolet's insurance goal with 95 seconds left in the game. Bourque also impressed by winning 9 of his 13 faceoffs.

Back at home on Friday night, Drummondville's number 91 added two goals and two assists to his record in a 7-4 win over the Halifax Mooseheads. Bourque first picked up two power play assists, before scoring the game-winner midway through the third period and completing his team's comeback by firing the game's final goal into an empty net. He was named the second star of the game for his performance.

The next day, it was the Val-d'Or Foreurs' turn to suffer a loss in front of the Voltigeurs fans, this time in a closely contested 4-3 game. Bourque stood out once again, finishing the game with three points. The rookie first assisted on the opening goal, then scored himself on a penalty shot late in the first frame. He added another assist on the game-winning goal, scored with just over two minutes left in the game. His three points earned him third star honours this time around.

Bourque is currently on a five-game point streak (6G-6A). He ranks ninth among QMJHL rookie skaters with 20 goals and 42 points in 45 games played.







