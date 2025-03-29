Firebirds Edge East Division Rival Kats 42-34

March 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







Both of the East Division teams in Arena Football One played against each other on Saturday night, as the Nashville Kats hosted the Albany Firebirds in Week 3. The game emanated from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW!, Albany came away victorious in the Music City on Saturday night by a score of 42-34. This was a hard, physical game with two great coaching staffs being pitted against one another.

early body blows

Nashville caused a forced fumble on the opening kickoff which set them up with outstanding field position. Three plays later, Wide Receiver Robert Jones Jr. hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Rakeem Cato. The Kats took an early 7-0 lead. The ensuing kickoff would see Albany returner Marquel Wade set up the Firebirds with a 34-yard return. In just three short plays, Firebirds Wide Receiver Isiah Scott hauled in a touchdown pass of his own. Albany would tie Nashville at 7-7 with only three and a half minutes removed in the first quarter. We would see a "Big Man Touchdown" as Offensive Lineman Zechariah Thomas hauled in a Cato pass for a touchdown. Following a Justin Alexandre sack on Sam Castronova, Albany would regroup and find the end zone. Seemingly in the blink of an eye, It would be 14-all with just over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Following the Deuce by Albany Kicker Henry Nell, Albany took a slim 16-14 lead. Cato would find Jones Jr. for a 45-yard strike to regain the lead at 21-16.

second quarter fireworks

After trading penalties to start the quarter, the Firebirds began to get it rolling on the ground. Wide Receiver Duane Brown would cap off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown reception. The score would change yet again, this time in favor of the Firebirds, 23-21. Nashville would once again answer right back on offense. Following a converted first down, and a costly pass interference penalty on Defensive Back Derrick Jones, Robert Jones Jr. would find the end zone yet again. Following a missed extra point try, the score would be 27-23 in favor of the home team. Albany would march down the field and convert on a short-yardage touchdown to Fullback / Linebacker Trevon Shorts. Following a fantastic return negated by penalty, Wide Receiver Trevante Long would go down with an injury. Albany would take a three-point lead into the locker room, leading 30-27.

Sam Castronova connected on three passing touchdowns in the first half. Though Nashville made it tough at times for the veteran, he looked every bit like an elite Arena signal-caller for Albany. Firebirds receivers Duane Brown and Isiah Scott shined in the first half, hauling in the three TD's from Castronova. For Nashville, the story in the first half was consistency and proper execution. Rakeem Cato finished the half completing 10 of 13 with 131 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Robert Jones Jr. quickly emerged as Cato's favorite target with four receptions for 66 yards and three total touchdowns in the opening half of play. Defensively for the Kats, they played an excellent half of football. They got consistent pressure in the trenches which made the second and third level shine.

2nd half defensive stand

Albany would score on the Deuce to start the second half. Next, Nashville would turn it over following an unsuccessful set of downs. Albany would get on the board yet again with another touchdown through the air shortly thereafter. The score would sit at 39-27 with 7:13 to go in the third quarter. Nashville would get a chance to answer back. After a great return and a few quick strikes from Cato, Jones Jr. would rush for his second touchdown of the night. That score made it 39-34 with 3:13 left in the quarter. The Firebirds continued to march down the field as the clock ticked down toward the end of the third and into the fourth quarter of play. Nashville would continue to harass Castronova with pressure heading into the fourth. A key turnover on downs for the Firebirds would set the Kats up as they attempted a comeback. A long, laboring drive from the Kats would end with a fourth down interception by Defensive Back Markus Smith. Albany would take over but would be unable to convert on another fourth down situation. Albany Head Coach Damon Ware would challenge the ruling on the field of an illegal blitz. The ruling would give the Firebirds a first down, essentially ending the game for Nashville. A late field goal from Nell pushed Albany's lead to eight. When the clock hit 0:00, Albany came out on top by a final score of 42-34.

standouts for nashville

Rakeem Cato provided stability and poise for the Kats in this game. Though Nashville took the loss, Cato commanded the offense for Coach Arbet and company. Cato finished 18 of 29 for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Robert Jones Jr. emerged as his favorite target and should be looked at as a WR1 from here on out. Jones Jr. hauled in eight receptions for 99 yards and four total touchdowns. The Defensive back duo of Amos Coleman III and Ty'Von Smith controlled the back end of the defense for Nashville. Coleman III ended with seven tackles and Smith had six of his own. The Defensive line for Nashville continues to look stellar and will be a strong point for the Kats this year.

standouts for albany

Sam Castronova proved yet again why he has become an Arena mainstay. Four passing touchdowns brings his total to 11 on the year. He added another 35 yards on the ground. The Firebirds duo of Duane Brown and Isiah Scott combined for eight receptions for 100 yards and three scores. Defensively, Defensive Tackles Ezekiel Rose and Harold Love controlled the line of scrimmage for Albany. A key interception by Markus Smith turned the tides in favor of the Firebirds. Castronova would be named the Real American Beer MVP of the game following his performance.

looking ahead

The Firebirds will take their 2-0 record on the road to face the 0-2 Salina Liberty in Week 4. Behind a dominant offense, look for Albany to continue to roll against a struggling Liberty squad. As for Nashville, who looked much better in Week 3 compared to Week 0, will host the 0-2 Oregon Lightning next Friday night at home. Catch all the action streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW! and Vice TV!

